Nirmal municipal Revenue Officer, Bill Collector trapped in ACB dragnet

Nirmal: Two officials of Nirmal municipality were arrested by sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500 from a person for issuing house number here on Tuesday.
Adilabad ACB DSP VV Ramana Murthy said that revenue officer Gangadhar and bill collector Navanthu were arrested red-handed when they were receiving the bribe from TSRTC controller Gopal Reddy.
Gangadhar and Navanthu were reportedly harassing Gopal Reddy to issue a number for his newly constructed house in AN Reddy colony, demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000. Vexed at the officials, Gopal Reddy approached the sleuths of ACB, who in turn laid a trap and took the public servants into custody.
The officials were produced before a special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar and were sent to a 14-day judicial remand.