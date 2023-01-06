Nirmal NRI donates Rs 1 lakh to school in Adilabad

Responding to his teacher’s request, a NRI from Ponkal village settled in the USA donated Rs 1 lakh to improve infrastructure of the Telangana State Model School, Boath

Adilabad: Responding to his teacher’s request, a Non-Resident of India (NRI) from Ponkal village of Mamada Mandal in Nirmal district settled in the United States of America donated Rs 1 lakh to improve the infrastructure of the Telangana State Model School, Boath, on Friday.

NRI Parikipandla Prashanth responded to a plea from his school teacher and currently TSMS Boat principal M Umesh Rao, who wanted his support to buy study chairs and to develop a playground for students. He transferred Rs 1 lakh online.

The principal said the money was handed over to members of the School Management Committee.

Prashanth had migrated to Chicago in the USA seven years ago, where he established a software company. He has been extending similar monetary support to government schools in Nirmal district.