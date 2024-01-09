Nirmal police retrieve Rs 13 lakh from cyber fraudster

Nirmal SP Sharmila said that the investigating officials managed to retrieve Rs 13.19 lakh extracted by online fraudsters from Anupolla Dikshit Kumar, who transferred Rs 18.95 to various accounts on August 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 07:01 PM

Nirmal: Nirmal police recovered Rs 13 lakh siphoned off from a person’s bank account by a cyber fraudster who posed as a part-time job provider. Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila briefed details of the case to pressmen on Tuesday.

Sharmila said that the investigating officials managed to retrieve Rs 13.19 lakh extracted by online fraudsters from Anupolla Dikshit Kumar of Nirmal, who transferred Rs 18.95 to various accounts on August 22. She stated that the police froze the accounts and got the funds back with the help of the officials of the banks.

The IPS officer urged the public not to fall prey to online fraudsters who claim to be employers and promise higher returns in short periods. She advised the victims to report cyber crimes by contacting toll free number 1930. She commended investing officer and cyber crime in-charge Purshottam, P Ravi Kumar, Inspector P Ravi Kumar and constable Narender for reclaiming the funds.