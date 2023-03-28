Nirmal police warn of criminal cases against people for provocative posts on social media

Stringent action would be initiated against those who disturb peace and tranquility of the society, said DSP L Jeevan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

DSP Jeevan Reddy convenes a meeting with members of peace committees in Nirmal on Tuesday.

Nirmal: DSP L Jeevan Reddy warned that criminal cases would be registered against those who post provocative messages, photographs and videos over religious structures on social media platforms.

He convened separate meetings with members of peace committees belonging to different religions in view of forthcoming Srirama Navami, Hanuman Jayanthi and Ramzan festivals here on Tuesday. Reddy urged the public not to trust rumors circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. He said stringent action would be initiated against those who disturb peace and tranquility of the society by hurting sentiments of a section by posting provocative messages, photographs and videos on the platforms.

He advised youngsters not to spoil their careers by indulging in such unlawful activities. Town Inspector K Mallesh and elders of different religions were present.