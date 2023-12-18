Watch: Shepherd gored to death by bull in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Nirmal: A shepherd was gored to death by an aggressive bull at Rajura village in Khanapur mandal on Sunday.

Khanpur police said that Chamanapalli Gangana (60) received serious injuries to his waist and legs after being gored by the male buffalo while he was bringing cattle back home in the evening. His colleague informed his villagers about the attack.

Ganganna breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital in Nirmal. He died after suffering profusely bleeding caused by the fatal injuries. He is survived by a wife, two sons and two daughters. The incident created a flutter in Khanapur.

On Friday, the bull tried to attack one Mutyam of the similar village while he was attending a funeral. Mutyam managed to save his life by climbing a tree. A video of this incident went viral on social media platforms. Locals requested officials to shift the animal to some other place to avoid human loss.