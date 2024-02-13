Stay vigilant against online scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

They should be cautious when dealing with new or unfamiliar websites, as conducting transactions on such platforms may pose risks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 February 2024, 07:42 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: With the rise in online scams, it has become essential for individuals, especially youngsters, to remain vigilant during the Valentine’s Day season to avoid the risk of falling victim to cyber fraud. Cyber scammers employ various tactics to exploit people’s emotions with enticing offers that are difficult to resist.

If individuals succumb to these fraudulent schemes, they may experience significant financial losses and emotional distress. So it is imperative for people to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with offers that seem too good to be true.

They should be cautious when dealing with new or unfamiliar websites, as conducting transactions on such platforms may pose serious risks. Additionally, individuals should refrain from responding to unsolicited messages and emails and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

Furthermore, individuals should never disclose their bank details, including credit card and debit card information, on new or dubious websites.

Revealing financial details on unsecured platforms could potentially expose sensitive information, making individuals vulnerable to hacking.

By adhering to these simple yet crucial safety measures, individuals can ensure a safer online shopping experience while celebrating Valentine’s Day with their loved ones.