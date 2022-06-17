Nirmal: RGUKT-Basar students continue their protest

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Nirmal: Students continued their protest against poor amenities at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) – Basar for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, pressing the government to address their list of 12 demands. Hundreds of students studying at the institution boycotted classes and hit roads from early morning, braving intermittent rains and sunny weather in the afternoon. They carried placards displaying the list of their demands. They raised slogans demanding the government to take steps to resolve their issues. Their prime demand was the visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the campus.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A Revanth Reddy, who managed to reach the varsity, was arrested at the gate. He picked up an argument with policemen who detained him. He told them that he would speak to higher police officers as to why he was taken into custody. He reached the institution by a tractor and took Maharashtra route to hoodwink cops.

A mild tension prevailed for a while when activists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to barge into the camps. The activists were arrested. The saffron party’s Nirmal district presidnet Padakanti Ramadevi was arrested at a bridge built across Godavari between Nizamabad and Nirmal district, when she was on her way to Basar.

On Tuesday, the students launched an indefinite protest requesting the government to address their charter of demands such as appointment of full-fledged vice-chancellor, poor maintenance of the institution, hostels and library, provision of cots, uniforms, laptops and drinking water. They wanted recruitment of physical directors for the university and to maintain sufficient student-teacher ratio.