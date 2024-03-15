Nirmal sizzles at 40.9 degrees Celsius

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 05:10 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Erstwhile Adilabad district registered maximum temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius on Friday. As per weather report available on the website of Telangana State Development Planning Society, Nirmal district had the average maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees C, while Nirmal Rural mandal saw the highest maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees C. Nirmal Rural mandal was the hottest place in Telangana.

The average maximum temperature of Adilabad district was observed to be 37.8 degrees C. Adilabad Urban mandal recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees.

Meanwhile, the average maximum temperature of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was gauged to be 38.3 Degrees C, while Sirpur (T) mandal witnessed the highest maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees C. Mancherial district’s average maximum temperature was measured to be 39.9 degrees C.

Due to sweltering heat wave conditions, people did not venture outdoors. Roads wore a deserted look in the afternoon. People consumed watermelons, coconuts and buttermilk to beat the scorching heat.