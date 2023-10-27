NIT Warangal bags 5G use case lab

NIT Warangal has been awarded a 5G Use-Case Lab by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:17 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

NITW faculty and students during the launch of 5G use case lab on Friday.

Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) has been awarded a 5G Use-Case Lab by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, as part of its initiative to promote the development and experimentation of 5G applications in various socioeconomic verticals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded the 5G labs to 100 educational institutions through video conferencing on Friday at the inaugural session of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) organized by DoT at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The program was telecasted live in Ambedkar Learning Center for the faculty and students of NIT Warangal. The labs will work to facilitate the development, and experimentation of 5G applications in various socioeconomic verticals including education, agriculture, health, power, urban management, mining, logistics, resource management, tourism, sports, security, e-governance etc.

Prof D Vakula, Head, Department of ECE said, “NIT Warangal bagged one of the three prestigious 5G use case labs sanctioned to the higher educational institutes in Telangana state by the union government to develop innovative and unprecedented 5G applications for next-generation industries and services,” She further added that the lab will be utilized by UG, PG, and PhD students apart from industries to impart 5G, IoT, and AI-based knowledge and practical experience.

The 5G lab will be used for innovative solutions in the areas of healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, education, logistics etc.

