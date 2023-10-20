Bathukamma celebrated at NIT Warangal

Director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Dean of Student Welfare Prof Srinivasacharya, Faculty Advisor Prof Hitesh Borkar and others spoke at the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:36 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Nature Club of NIT, Warangal, celebrated the vibrant Bathukamma festival on Friday.

Hanamkonda: Nature Club of NIT, Warangal, celebrated the vibrant Bathukamma festival on Friday. Director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Dean of Student Welfare Prof Srinivasacharya, Faculty Advisor Prof Hitesh Borkar and others spoke at the event.

They said that festival highlights the unity and cultural appreciation among students, fostering a sense of pride. Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi praised the students’ dedication, emphasising the event’s role in nurturing a strong cultural bond.