Govt school student from Telangana gets patent for his invention

A student of the Zilla Parishad High School, Abhishek manufactured a paddy filling machine after seeing his father’s troubles in filling paddy in gunny bags at IKP centres

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: In what could be a first in the State, a government school student has secured a patent for his invention. Maripelli Abhishek obtained the patent for his paddy filling machine in the name of his father Laxmirajam.

A student of the Zilla Parishad High School, Hanumajipet, Abhishek manufactured a paddy filling machine after seeing his father’s troubles in filling paddy in gunny bags at IKP centres. The project, which won him the first prize in the district level Inspire exhibition in 2019, got promotion to the national level event by getting merit points in the State level exhibition held in Madikonda of Warangal.

It obtained the third place at the national exhibition held at the IIIT Delhi. Abhishek had undergone a month-long training in Robotics in NIT-Warangal and participated in the FINE programme held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He was also selected for Japan’s Sakura Science Exchange programme to be organised by the National Innovation Foundation (NIF).

Collector Anurag Jayanthi on Saturday appreciated Abhishek for securing the patent for his invention. DEO Ramesh, School headmaster Ch Srikanth Rao, district science officer Pamula Devaiah, guide Korem Venkatesham, Sarpanch Janke Vijaya and School Vidya Committee chairman Janke Mallesham also appreciated Abhishek.

