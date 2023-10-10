NIT-Warangal celebrates 65th Foundation Day; NITWAA launches App

Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal, celebrated its 65th Foundation Day in a grand ceremony held here at its campus on Tuesday.

Dr. Komal Kapoor, who was the chief guest, commended NIT Warangal for being the first in the Regional Engineering College (REC) chain. Detailing the pivotal role of the Nuclear Fuel Complex, Hyderabad, in supporting India’s nuclear energy ambitions, he stressed the significance of nuclear fuel in India’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, projecting a substantial increase in nuclear fuel’s contribution to the nation’s energy sector by 2050.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi recalled that NIT Warangal’s foundation stone was laid on October 10th, 1959, and it was the pioneering institution in the chain of Regional Engineering Colleges (RECs). He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to the institute’s esteemed reputation. Prof. Subudhi emphasized NIT Warangal’s commitment to research, innovation, and societal impact, promoting startups and establishing a research park. He also highlighted the institute’s accomplishments, including over 983 research publications, a high placement rate, Swachhata campaigns for campus cleanliness, and a 1MW rooftop solar energy PV module system.

Prof D Srinivasacharya, Dean of Student Welfare, recounted the significant milestones achieved by the institute since its establishment in 1959. Prof. Srinivasacharya highlighted the institute’s growth, with 13 departments offering eight undergraduate engineering programs (B.Tech.) and 35 postgraduate programs (M.Tech., M.Sc., MCA, and MBA) in engineering, sciences, and management. Notably, NIT Warangal achieved the status of “An Institute of National Importance” in August 2007.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to alumni, faculty, and staff. Distinguished alumni awards were conferred in various categories for 2023, and recognition was given to faculty members who contributed significantly to teaching and research over the past four years.

In a significant announcement, the NIT Warangal Alumni Association launched the NITWAA App, aimed at connecting the institute’s extensive alumni network across the globe. Shyam, President of the Alumni Association, explained that the App’s launch aimed to unite around 40,000 NIT Warangal alumni and introduced a group health insurance plan for alumni and faculty members.