Raju, Srikanth centuries power MP Blues CC to victory in HCA A3 Division League

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:34 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

(N Nitesh Naik)

Hyderabad: Raju (122) and Srikanth (108) slammed centuries while Dashrath hit 53 as MP Blues CC crushed Boys Town by 259 runs in the HCA A3 Division One Day League Championship held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Brief Scores: MP Blues CC 398/8 in 50 overs (Raju 122, Dashrath 53, Srikanth 108; Abood 3/29, Yaseen 3/74) bt Boys Town 139 in 31.1 overs (Ashish 3/21); Satyam Colts CC 90 in 32.5 overs (Lalith Aditya 4/17) lost to Reliance CC 93/2 in 16.3 overs (Aaditya 54no); Gunrock CC 132 in 36.2 overs (Hanmanthu 3/17) lost to Sutton CC 133/3 in 23.5 overs (Hanmanthu 90no); Cosmos CC 56 in 15.3 overs (Sameer N 3/8) lost to Lucky XI 60/0 in 3.4 overs; Dhruv XI 198/8 in 50 overs (Abhinav 57; Sana Ashrith 3/34) lost to Imperial CC 202/6 in 36.3 overs (Ishanth 50, Dhanvi 55, Stephen 4/48); Sungrace CC 322 in 48.5 overs (A Bharath 69, M Vishal Goud 56; Kunal 3/71) bt ML Jaisimha 156 in 37.2 overs (Snehadeep 65; Mehraj Ahmed 3/33); Starlets CC 234/9 in 50 overs (CH Akshay 108, Sathvick Reddy 61, N Nitesh Naik 5/43) lost to AB Colony CC 235/5 in 40.3 overs (M Sharath Kumar 101no); Vijaynagar CC 219 in 41.5 overs (Rayudu Naik 59, Satvik 73, Annela Vignesh 6/51) bt Starlets CC 117 in 34.4 overs (Sai Chandra 4/33).

Top Performers

Centurions: Raju 122, CH Akshay 108, Srikanth 108, M Sharath Kumar 101no

Five or more wickets: Annela Vignesh 6/51, N Nitesh Naik 5/43