Laxmi pair clinches Pune International Tennis Federation J100 doubles title

In the final, Laxmi and Aishi beat Rishitha Basireddy and Sreenidhi Balaji 6-4, 6-4 to emerge champions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad tennis player Laxmi Siri Dandu.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Laxmi Siri Dandu and her partner Aishi Bisht clinched Pune International Tennis Federation J100 doubles title on Sunday.

In the final, Laxmi and Aishi beat Rishitha Basireddy and Sreenidhi Balaji 6-4, 6-4 to emerge champions.

Laxmi, who trains with Imran Mirza at Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, featured in the singles final of the championship after she beat second seed Mandegar Farzami of Ireland in the semifinal clash. However, the State player lost to Maaya Rajeswaran 4-6, 6-2, 3-6 in the final to finish runner-up.

Results: Doubles final: Laxmi Siri/Aishi Bisht bt Rishitha Basireddy/Sreenidhi Balaji 6-4, 6-4; Singles final: Laxmi Siri lost to Maaya Rajeswaran 4-6,6-2, 3-6.