Niti Aayog praises Telangana’s Metaverse show

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s effort to give a push to space technology and also to attract the participation of private industry won praise from Niti Aayog. “Pushing #India to the edge of a new frontiers, #Telangana launched the SpaceTech Framework on the Metaverse, yesterday,” said Niti Aayog in a tweet.

“It was India’s first-ever official event hosted in the virtual reality space to support the participation of private industry in the SpaceTech sector,” the tweet further said.

Telangana on Monday launched its SpaceTech Framework through the Metaverse, making it the first official programme to be hosted on the emerging digital platform. Like the policy, its launch was also unique. A space-themed Metraverse environment was developed along with custom avatars of key personnel including Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, ISRO Chairman Somanath S and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka.

The platform allowed interaction with nearby attendees without disrupting the event proceedings. The initiative was spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the State Government and implemented by a Hyderabad-based startup called Gamitronics.

Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao had said SpaceTech industry was the focus for Telangana and it will look to tap opportunities in upstream segment such as satellites and downstream segment such as applied artificial intelligence and analytics. With the national reforms aiming to increase the participation of the private sector in the SpaceTech industry, Telangana will also be supporting the innovations that will occur in this segment.

Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant participated in the launch of the new policy virtually. He said Telangana took a big leap in space and other frontier technologies with its new SpaceTech policy. The new policy will be a launchpad for TS for launching vehicles, satellite systems, subsystems and others. It will facilitate partnerships with industry and offer scholarships apart from building solutions. Telangana will be a leader in metaverse, space technology and allied fields. India is now allowing private players to be part of the space programmes as it will ensure that costs remain competitive, he had said.

