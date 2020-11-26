NITW director urges students, youth to uphold constitutional values

Addressing the participants, he said that India has the largest written constitution in the world

Warangal Urban: National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW) Director Professor NV Ramana Rao on Thursday urged students, youth and other citizens to uphold the spirit and values of the Indian Constitution. The NITW celebrated the 71st Constitution day through virtual mode.

Addressing the participants, he said that India has the largest written constitution in the world. “After scrutiny of the constitutions of many countries in the world for almost three years of hard work by the chairman of the Indian Constitution drafting committee Dr B R Ambedkar, our constitution was written,” he said and emphasized the need for the upholding the values of the constitution.

“I urge the students and youth of the nation to be responsible citizens as freedom comes with responsibility and rights come with duties,” he said and read out the Preamble of the constitution.

Registrar S Goverdhan Rao, who welcomed the guests, staff, students and faculty of the institute to the online meet, said, “India is governed in terms of the constitution of India, which was adopted by the constitution Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution records the aims and aspirations of the people of India and reflects the basic spirit of the constitution. To spread the importance of the Indian Constitution, India observes November 26 as the Constitution Day of India,” he added.

