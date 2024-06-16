Nizamabad: Collector asks officials to clear pending Dharani applications

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed officials to clear pending Dharani applications in the district on a war-footing.

The Collector directed the Revenue Divisional Officers and Tahsildars to speed up the process of applications related to lands. Efforts should be made to clear all the applications within one week, he said, adding that the pending applications in the logins of RDO and Tahsildar should be scrutinized and cleared at the earliest.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Navin Mittal held a day-long video conference with collectors of all districts and reviewed the status of pending applications on Friday, following which Hanumanthu directed officials concerned to clear all the pending files in the district.

The number of applications has mounted as there was no provision in the rules to clear them at the mandal and revenue divisional levels. They had to be dealt with by the collectors. The collectors could not take up Dharani applications due to the Lok Sabha elections, hence they kept those applications pending or directed them to the CCLA office in Hyderabad, officials said.