NOTA gets 4,440 votes in Nizamabad

According to Returning Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, out of total 7,780 postal ballot votes, 414 votes were declared invalid due to various reasons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 08:00 PM

Nizamabad: As many as 4,440 “None of the above” (NOTA) votes were cast in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Giving details of the counting process, he said counting of votes for Armoor assembly constituency was completed in 13 rounds, Bodhan in 14 rounds, Nizamabad Urban in 15 rounds, Nizamabad Rural in 15 rounds, Balkonda in 14 rounds, Korutla and Jagtial segments in 15 rounds.

BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind secured 5,92,318 votes, while his nearest rival Congress candidate T Jeevan Reddy managed to secure 4,83,077 votes. Arvind won by a majority of 1,09,241 votes.