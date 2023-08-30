Nizamabad Collector asks officials to dispose SC, ST Atrocities cases

The Collector, who held the SC and ST Atrocity Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting on Wednesday, directed officials to take steps for speedy disposal of cases.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Nizamabad: Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu has asked officials to speed up investigation of cases booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the district and ensure swift justice to victims.

The Collector, who held the SC and ST Atrocity Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting on Wednesday, directed officials to take steps for speedy disposal of cases of atrocities committed against SC and STs that were pending in courts. Officials should focus on pending trial cases, he said, adding that the investigation of the cases should be completed expeditiously and the charge sheet should be filed within the stipulated time so that the victims of SC and ST atrocities can get speedy justice, he said.

He also reviewed progress of atrocity cases division wise in Nizamabad, Bodhan and Armor mandals and inquired about the actions taken on the decisions taken in the last meeting of the committee.