Nizamabad: Special camp to enroll names in voter list on August 26, 27

Nizamabad collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said during the special camp eligible persons could register their names and even make changes if any

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Nizamabad: In order to provide opportunity to eligible voters to enrol their names in the new electoral roll, the district administration is organising a special camp on August 26 and 27.

Disclosing this during a review meeting on Wednesday, district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said during the special camp eligible persons could register their names and even make changes if any. Booth level officials would be available at every polling station and prescribed sample application forms related to registration of names in voter list, other changes and additions would be available with them, he informed.

He urged the representatives of the political parties to provide the details of the booth level agents as soon as possible so that the district administration could take up activities related to election preparations.

