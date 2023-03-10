Nizamabad: Dhatri township auction from March 16 to 18

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Nizamabad collector said each day 50 plots would be put for auction and in three days auction of 150 would be completed

Nizamabad: The district administration is making arrangements for auction of 150 housesites of the Dhatri township being established by the government at Mallaram village on the outskirts of Nizamabad town scheduled to be held between March 16-18.

District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, who held a pre-bidding meeting for prospective buyers here on Friday, stated that since the layout of the site has got the permission from the Directorate of Town Planning and Country Planning(DTCP), the government is expecting to get good prices for the plots. He informed that in November last, 80 plots were auctioned and this time, 150 would be put for sale.

He said each day 50 plots would be put for auction and in three days auction of 150 would be completed. Plots have been designed in four sizes of 178 square yards, 200, 267 and 300 square yards, he said. Successful bidders could register the plot in their name by paying 33 percent of the plot value within 7 days from the date of allotment, another 33 percent as a second installment within 45 days, and the remaining amount within 90 days, he said.

The collector informed that the government would be providing roads, drainage , power and other infrastructure facilities at the Dhatri Township. He stated that the township would be provided drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha pipelines.

