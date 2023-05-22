Nizamabad: District-level CM Cup tournament begins

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Nizamabad: Road and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy along with TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy, public representatives, and officials formally inaugurated the district-level CM Cup tournament here at the police parade grounds on Monday.

The sports torch was received from athletes who have shown talent at the national level, marking the beginning of the district-level competitions. The sportspersons pledged to make the competition successful in an atmosphere of camaraderie and a spirit of sportsmanship.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashanth Reddy said the Chief Minister Cup-2023 sports competitions were being organized at mandal, district and State levels to encourage sportspersons and enable them to showcase their talents. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s vision was always focused on the development of rural people. It is in this direction that sports grounds have been set up in every village panchayat and in all wards in urban areas, he said.

Calling upon rural students and youth to excel in sports by taking advantage of these facilities, he pointed out that besides Malawat Purna, Nikhat Zareen, Yendala Soundarya, Gugulothu Soumya, Mohammad Hussamuddin and Ishasingh, many sportspersons from the district were excelling at the national and international level and called upon participants to take inspiration from them.

