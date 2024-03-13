Nizamabad: Free bus rides claim life of auto driver, wife

According to reports, the auto driver allegedly strangled his wife and later hanged himself due to financial crisis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 10:30 PM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: An auto driver allegedly strangled his wife to death and later hanged himself to death in the Qilla Canalkatta area of Nizamabad Town on Wednesday.

According to reports, Swamy (45) allegedly strangled his wife Devalakshmi (40) and later hanged himself due to financial crisis. In an audio message reportedly left by him on his phone, he stated that he was under great stress as he was not able to earn much due to the introduction of free bus rides for women. Swamy further stated that he killed his wife so that she would not suffer after he ended his life. He asked his sister to take care of their son Mallikarjun.

The incident came to light when their son, an intermediate first year student, returned home from school. He saw his mother lying on the floor and father hanging in the bedroom. He alerted neighbours, who broke open the door and shifted the bodies to the government hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Police have registered a case and investigation is on.