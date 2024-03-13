Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
Mancherial Van Driver Ends Life After Learning About Girlfriends Suicide

Mancherial: Van driver ends life after learning about girlfriend’s suicide

The girl, Nampalli Sangeetha (22), and Bhagavan, were said to be in a relationship for over five years

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 13 March 2024, 08:30 PM
Mancherial: A youngster was found dead, allegedly after he consumed pesticide at Dugnepalli village in Bellampalli mandal.

Tallagurijala Sub-Inspector G Naresh said Theegulla Bhagavan, a 24-year-old van driver from Chittapur village in Nennal mandal, was depressed after learning that a girl, with whom he was in a relationship, had ended her life by hanging at Mamidigattu village in Mandamarri mandal on Wednesday.

The girl, Nampalli Sangeetha (22), and Bhagavan, were said to be in a relationship for over five years. Following Bhagavan’s death, his brother Bharath lodged a complaint with the police, who have registered a case and are investigating.

Police said Sangeetha was suspected to have resorted to the extreme step after being reprimanded by her mother.

