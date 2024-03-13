Mancherial: Van driver ends life after learning about girlfriend’s suicide

The girl, Nampalli Sangeetha (22), and Bhagavan, were said to be in a relationship for over five years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 08:30 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A youngster was found dead, allegedly after he consumed pesticide at Dugnepalli village in Bellampalli mandal.

Tallagurijala Sub-Inspector G Naresh said Theegulla Bhagavan, a 24-year-old van driver from Chittapur village in Nennal mandal, was depressed after learning that a girl, with whom he was in a relationship, had ended her life by hanging at Mamidigattu village in Mandamarri mandal on Wednesday.

Also Read Woman held with gudumba in Mancherial

The girl, Nampalli Sangeetha (22), and Bhagavan, were said to be in a relationship for over five years. Following Bhagavan’s death, his brother Bharath lodged a complaint with the police, who have registered a case and are investigating.

Police said Sangeetha was suspected to have resorted to the extreme step after being reprimanded by her mother.