Mancherial: Van driver ends life after learning about girlfriend’s suicide

Mancherial: A youngster was found dead, allegedly after he consumed pesticide at Dugnepalli village in Bellampalli mandal.
Tallagurijala Sub-Inspector G Naresh said Theegulla Bhagavan, a 24-year-old van driver from Chittapur village in Nennal mandal, was depressed after learning that a girl, with whom he was in a relationship, had ended her life by hanging at Mamidigattu village in Mandamarri mandal on Wednesday.
The girl, Nampalli Sangeetha (22), and Bhagavan, were said to be in a relationship for over five years. Following Bhagavan’s death, his brother Bharath lodged a complaint with the police, who have registered a case and are investigating.
Police said Sangeetha was suspected to have resorted to the extreme step after being reprimanded by her mother.