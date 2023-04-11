Nizamabad: Pension Adalat on April 13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Nizamabad: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be conducting an online pension adalat on April 13 for pensioners drawing pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the participants have to download Cisco Webex application in their desktop, laptop or Android mobiles to join the meeting. The meeting address is 2641 441 4029 and the password enf1234 . The programme will be held between 11 am to 11.40 am.

The EPFO subscribers have been requested to send their grievances in advance through e-mail ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in .