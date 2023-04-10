Nizamabad Collector asks officials to ensure adequate fertilizer stock for Vanakalam

Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu asked officials to closely monitor the distribution and supply of fertilizers to ensure soil nutrients were made available to farmers at affordable prices during Vanakalam season

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed officials to take measures to ensure timely and adequate supply of quality fertilizers to farmers in the district for the upcoming Vanakalam season.

The Collector, who held a review meeting in connection with the upcoming Vanakalam season, directed the officials to ensure that there were sufficient stocks of fertilizers. “There is maximum demand for fertilizers between June and August, hence we should ensure that farmers get their stocks without any difficulty,” he said.

Hanumanthu asked officials to closely monitor the distribution and supply of fertilizers to ensure soil nutrients were made available to farmers at affordable prices during Vanakalam season. Action would be taken against dealers involved in hoarding, black marketing and selling of fertilisers at exorbitant prices, he warned. It should be ensured that the details of sale and purchase of fertilizers were entered continuously through the e-pass machine, the collector directed the officials.

