Nizamabad: Irrigation engineer’s body found in Godavari River

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Nizamabad: The body of a Deputy Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department was found in floating in the Godavari river on Friday.

Venkataramana Rao, the Irrigation DEE in Armoor, had left his house on Friday and after a few hours, his body was seen floating in the Godavari River by the locals.

The police said preliminary investigation indicated a suicide. A case has been registered and investigation is on.