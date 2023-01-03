‘Book persons involved in ganja sale under PD Act’

Nizamabad: Expressing concern over increasing incidence of ganja smuggling in the district, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy directed the police to put an end to ganja menace in the district.

The Minister, who was in the district headquarters here on Tuesday, told senior police officials to take steps to curb the sale and consumption of ganja in the district. He said that strict action should be taken against those who were cultivating and supplying ganja. He asked police to book persons involved in cultivation and sale of ganja under PD Act cases .

The Minister directed the Excise Department to coordinate with the district police in checking the supply of ganja in the district.