Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar march into football tourney final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 11:17 PM

Hyderabad: Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar entered into the final of the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) 10th Sub-Junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship at Kalwakurthy on Monday.

Haini netted the only goal for Nizamabad in their 1-0 win over Nalgonda. In the other semifinal, Mahabubnagar secured a 4-1 penalty shootout win over Khammam.

Results: Semifinals: Mahabubnagar 4 (Rishitha Raj, Ananda Varshini, Akshara, Madhu) bt Khammam 1 (Tanvi Sri) (on penalties).