Nizamabad: Officials asked to act tough against illegal sand mining

Published: 9:43 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy ordered Revenue, Roads and Buildings officials to prevent illegal sand mining, transportation and speed up double bedroom houses construction works.

At a review meeting on illegal sand mining, Collector directed officials to provide sufficient sand for 2BHK house works in district and told to take action against those who were illegally mining sand in the name of 2BHK housing scheme.

“Allow sand transportation in day time only for double bedroom house works”, said Reddy. Additional collector Chandrashekhar, R&B officials were present at the meeting.

