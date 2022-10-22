Nizamabad police invite applications for Photography, short film competition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Representational Image

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad police have invited applications for a photography and short film competition being conducted as part of Police Commemoration Week. The application should be submitted at the police headquarters by October 28.

According to a press release here, the participants had to submit four photographs highlighting the achievements of police during the last one year and a three minute short film in a pen drive to the authority concerned at the police headquarters.

Students, youth and professional photographers can take part in the competition, the release stated.