Nizamabad: Six member gang of thieves held, gold worth Rs 9 lakh seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Nizamabad: The police have arrested a six-member gang of thieves, who snatched jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh from a jeweller in the Nizamabad two town police station limits on Thursday night.

According to Nizamabad Commissioner of police KR Nagaraju, on credible information a team led by Nizamabad Town-2 inspector D Vijay Babu nabbed the gang in the town and seized 18 tolas of gold jewelleries worth Rs 9 lakh from them. The commissioner informed that the gang had looted a jeweller Asif Khan near his residence while returning from his jewellery shop in the night by throwing chilli powder in his eyes on August 12.

He stated that on November 3, the police got credible information that the gang had landed in Nizamabad town to conduct theft and laid a trap and nabbed them. A case has been registered against the gang members and sent them to judicial custody.