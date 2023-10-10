Nizamabad: Special teams formed to monitor election expenditure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Nizamabad: Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said special teams have been formed to closely monitor the election expenditure of candidates contesting the upcoming polls to the State assembly on November 30.

The Collector, who held a meeting with representatives of political parties on Tuesday, said close watch would be kept on expenditure incurred on election campaigns by the candidates. Stating that a candidate had been given permission to spend Rs 40 lakh towards poll expenditure, he said action would be taken against those who violate the norms.

He directed officials concerned to appoint separate staff for polling and counting duties and organise training classes for them. He asked them to take steps to appoint Presiding officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, Micro Observers, Sectoral Officers, Flying Squad Teams, Counting Supervisors and Observers. “At least 20 percent of the personnel should be kept ready in reserve,” he said.

This time the Election Commission had made the cVIGIL App available to people, through which live photos and videos of model code violations could be brought to EC’s notice, he said.