Nizamabad: Suspect in murder case ends life

Nizamabad: The murder case of a woman, Purre Mamatha, who was murdered by unknown persons at her agricultural field, took a twist on Sunday with suspect, Tarra Gangadhar, committing suicide by hanging at his house. Meanwhile, family members of Gangadhar alleged that he committed suicide due to police harassment and mounting pressure to own up the crime. They also alleged that he was offered Rs six lakhs by police to own up the crime.

On 2nd December, unknown persons killed a married woman Purre Mamatha at her agriculture field. Police registered a suspicious death case but failed to nab the culprits even after two months. Following the protests from the villagers and different groups, Nizamabad CP appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to nab the accused. They also met MLC K Kavitha. During the course of investigation, police arrested Tarra Gangadhar, who committed suicide on Sunday. The wife of Gangadhar, Mallavva, alleged that he committed suicide due to police harassment. She also alleged that Gangadhar was offered Rs six lakhs by police to own up the crime. The family of Gangadhar staged a protest with the body.

The issue took a political turn with Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind and former MLA Yendela Lakshmi Narayana visiting the Nyavanandi village.

Meanwhile, a new SIT was appointed under the supervision of Nizamabad Additional DCP Usha Vishwanath to speedup the investigation.

