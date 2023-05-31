Nizamabad: TU student leaders submit memo to MLC Kavitha demanding VC’s removal

TU student union leaders on Wednesday met with BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to discuss their concerns regarding the Vice Chancellor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Kavitha

Nizamabad: Telangana University student union leaders on Wednesday met with BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to discuss their concerns regarding the Vice Chancellor and submitted a memorandum calling for his immediate removal.

The vice-chancellor has been in conflict with government officials for the past eight months regarding the appointment of the Registrar. During this period, five Registrars were appointed, but each of them resigned either because the Executive Committee did not approve their appointment or due to difficulties in working within the current atmosphere.

The demand for the removal of the VC over the issue of alleged misappropriation of funds and the appointment of outsourcing employees without the approval of the Executive Committee.