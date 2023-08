Nizamabad: Vemula to hoist national flag on Independence Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Nizamabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashant Reddy will hoist the National Flag on the occasion of country’s 77th Independence Day at the parade ground on Tuesday.

Apart from parades by police personnel, cultural programmes and exhibitions will be organised at the parade grounds. Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu will hoist the national flag at the collectorate.