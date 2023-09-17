Telangana Model a guiding force for the country: Vemula

The 'Telangana Model' of welfare schemes and development programmes had become a guiding force for the country, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said Telangana had witnessed unprecedented development in all fields under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the last nine years.

Taking part in the National Integration Day celebrations here on Sunday, the Minister said Telangana was moving forward with an integrated and inclusive approach to development. The ‘Telangana Model’ of welfare schemes and development programmes had become a guiding force for the country, he said, adding that Telangana government’s equal focus on development and welfare measures has made it a model State.

Due to the vision of Chief Minister the fruits of development and welfare was reaching to the people of all walks of life and all regions, he said. The pro-farmers policies of the BRS government had helped in increasing crop production and bringing changes in the lives of the farming community, he said.

The Minister informed that Rs. 281.02 crore have been waived off to 61,353 farmers under the loan waiver scheme and under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, 2,71,482 farmers have been credited with Rs. 271.82 crore in their respective accounts so far. Apart from this Rs. 45.20 crore had been deposited in nominee accounts of 904 farmers under Rythu Bima scheme during 2022-23, he said.

The district had sanctioned 15,295 double bedroom houses for which administrative permissions have been granted and the tender process for 12,733 houses has been completed and out of the 9,143 works 6,131 have been completed, he informed.