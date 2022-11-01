Nizamabad ZP chairman asks teachers to become role model

Nizamabad: Stating that teachers play an essential role in shaping up the lives of students, Nizamabad district Zilla Parishad chairman D Vittal Rao said teachers should become role model and not just limit themselves in active learning but also enhance academic abilities.

Speaking at Guru Pujotsava programme organized by district education department here on Tuesday, Vittal Rao stated that If the teachers perform their duties with dedication and commitment, they will definitely get recognition.

District collector C Narayana Reddy stated the teachers role is not limited to only studies and that they should also strive for the holistic development of students. They play a major role in overall growth of students and need to be acknowledged everywhere as effective agents of educational change, he observed.

He stated that no matter how high the students reach in their career, they will always remember the teachers who laid the foundation for their bright future .

About 18 teachers who were selected as the best teachers at the district level were felicitated on the occasion.