TD vaccination programme in Nizamabad from November 7

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy has directed officials to make elaborate arrangement for the conduct of Tetanus and Diphtheria (TD) vaccination programme from November 7 to 19 in the district.

The collector on Monday stated that the vaccination programme would cover children in the age group between 10 and 15-years old. According to him, the TD vaccination would provide protection to children from a large number of diseases. He asked officials to take steps to ensure that all the students studying in fifth to tenth classes are vaccinated in the district.

The collector directed officials also to give priority to grain collection centers, Mana Uru – Mana Badi works and green food programs.