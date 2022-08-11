NMC gives approval for Wanaparthy and Sangareddy medical colleges

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:13 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

File photo

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the efforts of the State government to start new government medical colleges from this academic year (2022-23) and in the process add more MBBS medical seats in Telangana, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission (NMC) has given approval to start medical colleges in Wanaparthy and Sangareddy districts.

The NMC, which is the regulatory body for medical education in India, has approved 150 MBBS seats each to start medical colleges in Wanaparthy and Sangareddy districts.

In the last one month, the MARB of NMC had completed inspection of infrastructure facilities including medical college building, library, hostels, hospital, availability of faculty, their experience, publications, residents, tutors, nursing and paramedical staff availability at Government Medical College in Wanaparthy and Sangareddy districts.

Overall, the State government is on target to start eight new medical colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam from this academic year i.e. 2022-2023.

To further expand medical education, recently, the State government accorded administrative sanction of Rs. 1479 crore to establish eight more medical colleges and upgrade the attached government general hospitals in Rajanna Siricilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Asifabad and Jangaon.