NNRG organizes orientation programme for first year students

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:05 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: NNRG on Wednesday organized an orientation programme for the new students joining Ist B.Tech. CSE (AIML), IT, ECE & Civil into the Academic Year 2023 – 2024.

Bala Prasad Peddigari, Chief Innovation Officer – TCS, addressed the students and motivated them to get higher positions in the country and innovations. He advised the students to utilize the Incubation Center in the College.

Nalla Prashanth Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Institution told the students to utilize the facilities in the college and management was ready to support them for their career. Dr.C.V.Krishna Reddy, Director of the Institution, briefed the students about discipline, academic regulations, credit system & punctuality.