No bird flu cases reported in Telangana so far: Talasani

Hyderabad: No cases of avian influenza or bird flu have been found in Telangana State till date, amid cases being reported from some States in the country. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav assured that the State government is taking all preventive measures to avoid spreading of the flu in the State and urged people not to panic.

After holding a high-level meeting with the officials concerned here on Wednesday, Srinivas Yadav said all the staff of Animal Husbandry department have been kept on alert, while the poultry industry has also been cautioned to monitor the situation. about 1,300 teams have been formed to constantly monitor the situation and also conduct awareness programmes among the poultry farmers. The officials have been directed to conduct bird flu tests across the State.

“Telangana stands third in terms of the poultry industry operations. Though we found no cases of bird flu in the State, all the officials have been kept on alert. The poultry farmers are also taking precautionary measures,” the Minister said. He stated that avian inluenza cases were found only in the States of Rajasthan, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.

Animal Husbandry director Laxma Reddy, officials of Telangana State Veterinary Biological and Research Institute (TSVBRI), and representatives of poultry companies attended the meeting.

