No change in reservations and divisions in GHMC polls

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Elections Authority and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said there will be no change in the reservations and divisions finalised in the 2016 elections. The reservations and divisions finalised in the 2016 elections would be applicable during the forthcoming GHMC elections as well, he said.

Following the instructions and guidelines of the State Election Commission, the GHMC voters list is being prepared as per the Special Summary Revision this year. The forthcoming GHMC elections will be conducted accordingly, he said.

Till the election notification is issued, all persons, who enroll their names in the voters list, will be included in the list of voters, he said. The voter lists is being prepared based on the wards and polling booths, he said appealing to citizens not to fall prey for the false reports in a section of media.

All the exercises and preparations for the elections were under progress for the smooth conduct of the elections, Lokesh Kumar added.

