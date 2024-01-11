No confidence motion moved against Khammam DCCB chairman

Out of 13 directors of the PACS, 11 supported the no-confidence motion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 05:18 PM

Khammam: The Congress is apparently moving pawns to grab the Khammam DCCB chairman post, with a no-confidence motion moved against District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, who was the chairman of V Venkatayapalem Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Society (PACS).

Out of 13 directors of the PACS, 11 supported the no-confidence motion. The directors met the district cooperative officer Vijaya Nirmala and served a notice stating that they have lost confidence in Nagabhushanam and wanted to remove him from the post of PACS chairman.The directors said the PACS chairman was not available to them and hence not fit to be continued in the post. It was said that normally to move a no-confidence motion against the DCCB chairman, the bank directors have to move the no-confidence motion against the chairman.

The Congress leaders, who wanted to avoid that exercise, planned a no-confidence motion at the PACS level. If Nagabhushanam loses no confidence motion in PACS, he would be forfeiting the PACS chairman post as well as the DCCB chairman post.

It might be noted that Nagabhushanam was unanimously elected from V Venkatayapalem PACS in Raghunadhapalem mandal of Khammam district. Following that he was elected as the DCCB chairman.The tenure of the DCCB governing body was said to be due to expire in two years but before that the Congress leaders wanted to take hold of the bank by replacing its chairman with a Congress leader.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Nagabhushanam planned to quit the DCCB post even before a special meeting, which was supposed to be convened within 15 days, for voting on the no-confidence motion.