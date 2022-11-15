No early polls in Telangana, says CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Putting an end to all speculations, TRS (now BRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday declared that the party had no plans to go for early polls. The Assembly elections in Telangana would be held as per schedule, he said.

He also assured that except for a couple of them, all the sitting MLAs would be retained for the 2023 Assembly elections as party candidates and exuded confidence that the party would emerge victorious for the third time with over 95 seats.

Addressing the party general body meeting at Telangana Bhavan here, Chandrashekhar Rao instructed all legislators to strive hard for development and reach out to people in their respective constituencies. Pointing out that less than an year was left for them to take up any works before the schedule for the Assembly elections was declared next year, he wanted them to ensure effective implementation of the development and welfare programmes.

The MLAs were directed to expedite selection of 500 beneficiaries each from their respective constituencies under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. They were also asked to identify and allocate beneficiaries for the double bedroom houses by completing the construction work at the earliest. They have been advised to take up with the government immediately, in case of any issues in this regard. The government is also gearing up to regularise 11.5 lakh acres of Podu lands in the State benefiting the tribals. While 98 per cent of the issues pertaining to the Dharani website have been resolved, the government is planning to resolve the remaining two percent issues by conducting constituency-wise Revenue Sadassulu (meetings).

“The party cadre should be fully prepared for the elections. All the MLAs and the party leaders should remain accessible to the people in their respective constituencies. Any negligence on their part will be considered seriously,” the TRS President said, asking all MLAs to prepare a constituency-wise progress report with details on programmes taken up in their Assembly segments along with beneficiaries of the government schemes. He also asked them not to spare the BJP any more and to counter the BJP’s propaganda effectively and constantly.

The Chief Minister instructed the MLAs to prepare effective strategies on the lines of Munugode bypoll and appoint an in-charge person for every 100 voters which should be communicated to the party headquarters with complete details. The party leaders including the Ministers were asked to organise Athmeeya Sammelans (reachout programmes) to reconnect with different communities. Instead of conducting them for sake of it, he wanted daylong real interactions with the people.

Stating that he himself would tour the districts soon to reach out to the people, Chandrashekhar Rao said that to strengthen the party from the grassroots, party working President KT Rama Rao and secretary general K Keshava Rao should inaugurate party district offices. Party leaders were also instructed to make necessary arrangements by completing pending works within a specific timeframe.