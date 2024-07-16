No entry for outsiders to Loddi Mallanna temple in Nallamala for ‘Toli Ekadasi’

Despite pressure from different sections, Forest Department makes it clear that only local Chenchu tribals will be allowed to the temple

16 July 2024

Nagarkurnool: Despite severe pressure from different sections, the Forest Department has made it clear that except for local Chenchu tribals, no outsiders will be permitted to visit the Loddi Mallanna temple on Wednesday for Toli Ekadasi.

The temple is located deep inside the forests of Nallamala near the Mannanur checkpost on the Srisailam road. People from different places are keen to visit the temple on Toli Ekadesi and in the past, forest officials used to permit them for one day.

However, since the last few years, the department has strictly imposed a ban on people visiting the temple in large gatherings. “We will permit local Chenchus to perform pujas and do their traditional worship. They are aware of the reasons behind not permitting people from outside,” Rohit Gopidi, FDO Amrabad said.

“This is the mating season for wild animals, especially tigers. Amrabad is now home for many tigers and we want to continue the good work being done for their conservation. Movement of people in large numbers can disturb the wild animals, besides affecting the breeding activities,” he said.

In fact, a few days back when a few local Chenchus wanted to pray at the temple for rains, the forest staff accompanied them. It was completed in a few hours, he added.

Apart from this, there would be a lot of pollution, particularly plastic and other waste dumped in the forest if people from outside were allowed. Forest officials said people coming from far off places stay overnight here and consume non-vegetarian food as well. They even said that a few years back, a few people organised DJ music systems at the temple.

All these practices are against the National Tiger Conservation Authority norms. However, in sharp contrast to the Forest Department orders, messages are being circulated on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups that people are being permitted to visit the people.

In a message, local MLA Dr Vamsi Krishna of the Congress is seen speaking to the forest officials and asking them to permit people for darshan at the temple for three days.

The VHP is also asking for permission with some social media groups also spreading messages that their request has been accepted with people being allowed into the forest. However, officials denied giving any such permission.