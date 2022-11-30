No eyesight, but Hafeez repairs autos for living in Warangal

Aged 49 now, Hafeez lost his both eyes in different incidents but still he learned repairing autorickshaws and taking care of needs of his family.

30 November 22

Md Hafeez repairing an autorickshaw at Kashibugga in Warangal. Photo- Ch Shyam Sunder.

Warangal: In 2003, Mohammed Hafeez, suffered a head injury in an accident and lost vision in his left eye. Earning a livelihood as an auto electrician, this affected his earnings. However, he managed to run the family with support from philanthropists who gave him an autorickshaw. But tragedy struck again, with another accident damaging his right eye as well, leaving him visually impaired in both eyes.

Aged 49 now, Hafeez, a resident of Kashibugga locality in Warangal, recalls that it was then DSP B Sumathi, who on being alerted about the accident rushed to the spot and shifted him to the MGM Hospital in 2003. “I could survive only due to the timely help of Sumathi madam. She is like a goddess to me forever,” said Hafeez, recalling the 2003 accident.

It was after this that the then MLA Baswaraju Saraiah, Mayor Errabelli Swarna and corporators donated an autorickshaw to him. “I started the second innings of my life as an auto driver. But then I suffered a burn injury in the right eye following a firecracker accident in November 2005. Thus I became completely blind. Though a surgery was performed on the right eye, I could not get my sight back due to a botched operation,” Hafeez said.

However, Hafeez did not give up, and began learning to repair autorickshaws. Now, without eyesight, he is able to detect the fault of the engine with its sound and by touching and inspecting the parts of the vehicle. “I learnt the repair work for nearly one-and-a-half years. I am happy to say that I am able to earn to take care of the needs of my family, including fees for my two children’s education. My wife is also very cooperative,” he said. While his daughter is doing a small job, his son is doing a course in an ITI.

Saleem, an autorickshaw driver, said that Hafeez is a good mechanic and correctly identifies the problem and fixes it. “People should appreciate the commitment of Hafeez who is totally blind as many people feel low confidence, and suffer failures,” Saleem said.