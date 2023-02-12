No floating solar plants at Kaleshwaram project: Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy clarified that there was no plan to set up floating solar plants in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme area as fishermen were opposing it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:49 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy clarified that there was no plan to set up floating solar plants in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme area as fishermen were opposing it.

Replying to a question raised by BRS members G Balaraju, K Chander and K Mahesh Reddy during Question Hour in the Assembly on Sunday, Jagadish Reddy said once solar panels were installed in the project area, it would become very difficult for fishermen as fish might take shelter under the panels to save themselves from being caught.

Moreover, the solar panel could get damaged during fishing activities, he said, adding that the government was, however, looking into the possibility of setting up solar panels in canals.

So far, about 287 MW of power was generated through Rooftop Net Metering solar panels installed in commercial and residential complexes and houses. Rooftop Net Metering solar panels were being set up in over 1500 government schools across the State, he said, adding that this would help in bringing down power bills of schools.

On setting up wind mills in the State, Jagadish Reddy said there was no plan to set up new windmills as they were not feasible in the State due to unfavourable conditions. Currently, about 128.10 MW was being generated through wind mills and since the wind power had grid failure issues and fluctuations, the government was not encouraging it, he said.