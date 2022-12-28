BRS govt committed to welfare of labor, extends PRC to contract labor: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:13 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was committed to the welfare of labor as it was only party in the country, which was implementing 30 percent PRC to the contract labor also. Over 150 members of different trade unions joined BRS Karmika Vibhagam in the presence of Energy Minister at a programme held in old market yard here.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accorded top priority to the welfare of the labor and protection of their rights. BRS government has increased the wages of municipal workers to Rs 15,000 from Rs. 6,000 per month. Except Telangana state government, no other state government was extending PRC to the outsourced employees in the country, he added. Hence, the labour force of other states were also looking for leadership of the Chief Minister after formation of BRS, he added.

Stating that the contract employees were facing a worst situation in the BJP ruled states, he said that there was no job security and no proper payment of salaries to contract workers in Gujarat state, which was ruled by Narendra Modi for nearly 15 years. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to digest the increasing reputation of BRS government due implementation of welfare schemes for different sections of the people in Telangana state. Hence, he hatched a conspiracy to topple BRS government in Telangana. Narendra Modi government was also creating hurdles for implementation of welfare schemes by stopping funds to our state, he reminded.

Jagadish Reddy assured that he would work for bringing an ESI hospital to Suryapet town. Labor union leaders Valdasu Madhusudan, Chaganti Ventaka Ramana and BRSKV state secretary Y Venkateshwarlu were also attended the programme.