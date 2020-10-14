No God would want to stay in the middle of the road amidst all the pollution: KTR

Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said the State government was ready to bring a legislation for removal of religious structures blocking roads just as the Gujarat government had done

Hyderabad: In a spirited reply to Opposition parties in the State Legislative Council, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said the State government was ready to bring a legislation for removal of religious structures blocking roads just as the Gujarat government had done. However, he wanted the Opposition parties to cooperate with the State government in serving the people in a better way.

“No God will want to stay in the middle of the road and breathe in vehicular pollution. In fact, it is not good for any religious structure – mandir, masjid, gurudwara or church, in the middle of the road. What sort of respect are you people giving God when these religious structures are getting filled with vehicular pollution (resulting in structural damages),” the Minister said.

Rama Rao was responding to an issue raised by BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao during a discussion on the GHMC Amendment Bill that the Amberpet mosque had become an obstacle for road development and the State government was making no effort for its removal. The Minister reminded that Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat had brought in a legislation for removal of all religious structures blocking roads and said the Telangana government too was ready to bring in a similar law.

“The State government will take a decision on the fate of these religious structures after discussing the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. But will our friends from both BJP and AIMIM cooperate with the State government? They want other religious structures to be removed, but object to removal of structures belonging to their own religion,” he added.

